Telangana Charts Roadmap to Develop Hyderabad as Indian Film City Capital

Hyderabad is set to become the capital of the Indian Film City, announced Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The announcement marks a significant move aimed at transforming the city into a global hub for cinema and entertainment.

High-Level Meeting Charts Vision for Industry Growth

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Sub-Committee on the Comprehensive Development of the Film Industry. Senior ministers and key officials, including those from the Information Department and the Film Development Corporation (FDC), attended the meeting to discuss a long-term strategic roadmap.

Also Read: NTR commences dubbing for actioner ‘War 2’

DPR to Define Vision and Execution Plan

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka directed the Commissioner of the Information Department and FDC officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The DPR will serve as the blueprint for the development, covering infrastructure, policy support, and investment avenues.

Goal: Attract National and International Filmmakers

The proposed Indian Film City aims to attract leading filmmakers, production houses, and creative talent not just from across India but also from the international film community. With Hyderabad already a key player in Indian cinema through Ramoji Film City and Tollywood, the state government seeks to further elevate its status.

Telangana’s Continued Commitment to Film Industry

The move reinforces Telangana’s commitment to nurturing the film industry through infrastructure, talent development, and policy support. The initiative is expected to generate employment, boost tourism, and position Hyderabad as a leading center for cinematic excellence.

More details regarding timelines and funding will be available once the DPR is finalized and approved.