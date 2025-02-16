Telangana Chicken Prices Drop Today as 5.5 Lakh Poultry Deaths Spark Panic

Hyderabad: The bird flu outbreak is causing widespread panic in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with thousands of poultry birds dying daily. The deadly virus has already claimed the lives of nearly 5.5 lakh chickens in Andhra Pradesh alone, according to official reports.

Telangana has also been hit hard, with poultry farms suffering heavy losses. Adding to the concern, human infections have also been reported, raising fears of a potential public health crisis.

Bird Flu Crisis in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

With the rapid spread of the virus, several districts in both states have imposed strict bans on chicken consumption. To curb the outbreak, the Telangana Government has set up check posts at state borders, preventing poultry transport from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have also issued a toll-free helpline (9100797300) for the public to report sick or dead birds. Officials have advised that all infected birds be buried safely to prevent further contamination.

Mass Bird Deaths Reported in Poultry Farms

The outbreak has hit poultry farms hard, causing massive losses for farmers. On Saturday, at least 800 birds were found dead at a poultry farm in Nelapatla village, Choutuppal mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The poultry farm, leased by a farmer named Shiva, suffered significant losses. Veterinary officer Prithviraj, who inspected the site, ruled out bird flu as the cause of death and suggested another virus might be responsible. Nevertheless, poultry farmers across the region remain on high alert.

Poultry Industry Faces Economic Setback

The impact of bird flu has sent shockwaves through the poultry industry, leading to a steep decline in chicken sales. Consumers, fearing infection, have drastically reduced their chicken consumption.

As a result, chicken prices have plummeted. Just weeks ago, chicken was being sold at Rs 300 per kg; now, prices have dropped to as low as Rs 150 per kg. Despite this sharp decline, poultry markets remain empty as people opt for alternative sources of protein.

Consumers Shift to Mutton, Fish, and Prawns

With consumers avoiding poultry, the demand for mutton, fish, and prawns has surged. Mutton prices remain high, yet consumers are willing to pay the premium due to bird flu concerns. Fish markets, in particular, are witnessing heavy footfalls, as seafood becomes the preferred alternative for non-vegetarian diets. The shift in consumer behavior is evident across markets in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

Government Measures to Control Bird Flu

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have ramped up containment measures to curb the outbreak. Strict surveillance is being conducted across poultry farms, and movement restrictions have been imposed on poultry transport.

The government has also launched public awareness campaigns, urging consumers to cook chicken thoroughly to eliminate any potential virus threat.

Future of the Poultry Industry

The ongoing bird flu crisis has put immense pressure on poultry farmers, many of whom are struggling to cope with losses. Experts warn that if the outbreak is not controlled soon, it could take months for the industry to recover. Farmers are now demanding financial assistance and compensation from the government to sustain their businesses during this difficult time.