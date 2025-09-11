Telangana

Telangana Clears 42% BC Reservation, Paves Way for Local Body Polls

The Governor has approved the amendment to the Panchayati Raj and Municipal Acts, along with the gazette notification, paving the way for the state government to conduct local body elections.

Hyderabad: In a major decision, the 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana has been cleared, removing the earlier 50% reservation cap. The Governor has approved the amendment to the Panchayati Raj and Municipal Acts, along with the gazette notification, paving the way for the state government to conduct local body elections.

With these approvals in place, the state government is now expected to issue the official notification for local body polls very soon. This development comes after a long wait, as the elections had been delayed due to the pending clearance of the reservation issue.

Political observers believe the move will have a significant impact on the upcoming elections, as it ensures wider representation for BC communities in local governance.

