Telangana

Telangana: Cloudy skies forecast

The Meteorological Department has said that the sky will remain cloudy in the state of Telangana for the next four to five days.

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum3 August 2025 - 16:24
Telangana: Cloudy skies forecast
Telangana: Cloudy skies forecast

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

The Meteorological Department has said that the sky will remain cloudy in the state of Telangana for the next four to five days.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of strong winds with a speed of 30 kmph to 40 kmph. The Meteorological Department has said that there will be light rain in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Asifabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Yadadri, Warangal, Mehboobnagar, districts.

Also Rerad: Telangana government announces sports policy

Tags
Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum3 August 2025 - 16:24
Photo of Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum specializes in national, international, and real estate Content Writing. Known for her investigative skills and attention to detail, she has authored impactful reports on real estate trends and global socio-political issues, contributing to reputed national dailies.
Back to top button