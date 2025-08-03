Telangana: Cloudy skies forecast

The Meteorological Department has said that the sky will remain cloudy in the state of Telangana for the next four to five days.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of strong winds with a speed of 30 kmph to 40 kmph. The Meteorological Department has said that there will be light rain in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Asifabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Yadadri, Warangal, Mehboobnagar, districts.

