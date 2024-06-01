Telangana CM and Dy CM meets Guv Radhakrishnan, extends invitation for state formation day fete

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday met Governor C P Radhakrishnan and invited him to the 10th anniversary celebrations of state formation on June 2.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, met Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan here and extended the invitation, a CMO release said.

The state government on Thursday said the celebrations of the 10th state formation day would be held on a grand scale on June 2 and that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi would be present at the event.

The government has also extended a personal invitation to former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the celebrations.

As per the directive of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the government’s advisor on protocol issues Harkara Venugopal went to the residence of Chandrasekhar Rao at Banjara Hills here on Friday and handed over the invitation and also a letter from the CM. Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014, following the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.