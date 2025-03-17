Telangana CM Announces 42% Reservation for OBCs After Groundbreaking Census

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced a historic decision to grant 42% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in education, employment, and political representation. This move follows an extensive and scientifically rigorous OBC census, which determined that 56.36% of Telangana’s population belongs to the OBC category.

Addressing a Long-Standing Demand

Speaking in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, CM Revanth Reddy declared that this was the longest-pending demand of subaltern groups since India’s independence. He emphasized that for decades, OBC communities had been yearning for official recognition in a census and that Telangana had now delivered on this crucial demand.

“Telangana is proud to lead the social revolution in India,” CM Revanth Reddy stated, urging citizens to support this historic step.

Scientific Approach to Social Justice

The Chief Minister highlighted that the census was conducted with the highest level of scientific rigor and methodological accuracy, ensuring that every OBC individual was counted and recognized. He asserted that this data provides a solid foundation for ensuring social and economic justice through reservations.

Setting a New National Precedent

With this move, Telangana becomes one of the first states to take such a decisive step in uplifting OBC communities based on empirical data. The CM called upon all citizens to support this progressive initiative and urged leaders across the country to be on the right side of history by championing similar policies.

This landmark decision is expected to significantly impact Telangana’s educational and employment landscape, ensuring greater opportunities for OBCs while setting an example for other states in India.