Indian Soldiers Can Wipe Pakistan Off the World Map: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In a powerful display of patriotism and solidarity, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy addressed a public rally in Hyderabad on Thursday, expressing unwavering support for the Indian Armed Forces following the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“We Are Heirs of Gandhi, But Don’t Mistake Our Patience”

While reaffirming India’s commitment to non-violence as taught by Mahatma Gandhi, CM Reddy issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying:

“If our brave soldiers want, they can erase Pakistan from the world map overnight.”

He emphasized that India has always championed peace and secured its independence through non-violent means, but the country’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness.

Nation United Behind the Soldiers

Reddy underscored that the entire nation, with its 140 crore citizens, stands shoulder to shoulder with its jawans. He said internal politics may heat up during elections, but when it comes to national security, all political differences are set aside.

He revealed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge have conveyed their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking strong steps to combat terrorism.

Operation Sindoor to Continue Until Terror Is Eradicated

The Chief Minister reiterated that ‘Operation Sindoor’ would not stop until terrorism is completely rooted out.

“India will not forgive any country that supports terrorism,” Reddy declared, highlighting the government’s zero-tolerance stance on cross-border terror.

He concluded with a warning to those who seek to destabilize India, reaffirming that the country would strike back hard if provoked.