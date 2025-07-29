Telangana CM Calls for Long-Term Urban Reforms to Make Hyderabad Pollution-Free

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to initiate long-term reforms aimed at transforming Hyderabad into a pollution-free city.

He chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department at the Command Control Centre.

Stressing the need for forward-looking planning, the Chief Minister said that urban development policies must be formulated keeping in view the needs of the next 25 years.

He called for immediate steps to upgrade infrastructure, including the implementation of underground drainage systems and underground electrical cabling to reduce urban clutter and improve safety.

“A permanent solution must be found to control pollution in the core urban areas,” he emphasised, asking officials to study the urban challenges faced by cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai and to avoid similar pitfalls in Hyderabad.

CM Revanth Reddy also stressed the need for robust infrastructure development and pollution mitigation strategies to ensure sustainable urban living.

The meeting was attended by CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, MA&UD Secretaries Manik Raj and Ilambarthi, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Hyderabad Commissioner Ranganath, FCDA Commissioner K. Shashanka, HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy, MRDCL MD EV Narasimha Reddy, and other top officials, an official statement said.