Telangana

Telangana CM Calls for Long-Term Urban Reforms to Make Hyderabad Pollution-Free

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to initiate long-term reforms aimed at transforming Hyderabad into a pollution-free city.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 July 2025 - 15:14
Telangana CM Calls for Long-Term Urban Reforms to Make Hyderabad Pollution-Free
Telangana CM Calls for Long-Term Urban Reforms to Make Hyderabad Pollution-Free

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to initiate long-term reforms aimed at transforming Hyderabad into a pollution-free city.

He chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department at the Command Control Centre.

Stressing the need for forward-looking planning, the Chief Minister said that urban development policies must be formulated keeping in view the needs of the next 25 years.

He called for immediate steps to upgrade infrastructure, including the implementation of underground drainage systems and underground electrical cabling to reduce urban clutter and improve safety.

“A permanent solution must be found to control pollution in the core urban areas,” he emphasised, asking officials to study the urban challenges faced by cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai and to avoid similar pitfalls in Hyderabad.

CM Revanth Reddy also stressed the need for robust infrastructure development and pollution mitigation strategies to ensure sustainable urban living.

The meeting was attended by CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, MA&UD Secretaries Manik Raj and Ilambarthi, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Hyderabad Commissioner Ranganath, FCDA Commissioner K. Shashanka, HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy, MRDCL MD EV Narasimha Reddy, and other top officials, an official statement said.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 July 2025 - 15:14
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button