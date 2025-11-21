Telangana CM congratulates Nikhat Zareen on bagging gold in World Boxing Cup Finals

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has congratulated boxer Nikhat Zareen on securing the gold medal in the World Boxing Cup Finals. Commending her exceptional performance in the 51 kg category at the event being held in Greater Noida, the Chief Minister noted that she has once again brought immense pride to the nation on the international stage. The Chief Minister stated that her remarkable achievement will serve as a source of inspiration for youth and aspiring sportspersons to pursue their goals with unwavering determination and confidence.

He also conveyed his best wishes to Nikhat Zareen for continued success in all her future endeavours Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu posted on ‘X’ that the country is proud of the unparalleled victory of Indian boxers in the World Boxing Cup Finals. “Heartfelt congratulations to all of them for achieving a historic victory by winning a total of 20 medals, including nine gold medals, with their amazing sporting fighting spirit! In particular, special congratulations to Nikhat Zareen from Nizamabad, Telangana state, who achieved a gold medal with her amazing punches.

Also Read:There’s a lot of development, people are recognising women’s cricket, says Vaishnavi Sharma

I believe that Indian athletes will continue to register amazing victories on international platforms with the same spirit in the future as well,” he said. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao also congratulated Nikhat Zareen on winning the Women’s 51 KG World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 title. “Your relentless hard work and indomitable spirit continue to make India and Telangana proud. You are an inspiration to countless young girls who dare to dream big.

Here’s to many more victories!” reads KTR’s post on ‘X’. “Heartiest congratulations to Nikhat Zareen on clinching the Women’s 51 KG World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 crown! Your unwavering dedication reflects in every triumph, bringing immense pride to India and Telangana. Wishing you many more glorious victories in the years ahead!” posted Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha.