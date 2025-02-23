Telangana CM Dedicates Gold-Plated Vimana Gopuram to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadagirigutta

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy dedicated the gold-plated Vimana Gopuram to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadagirigutta in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday.

Maha Kumbhabhishek Samprokshan Mahotsav Ceremony

Before the dedication ceremony, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Ms. Geetha, participated in the Maha Kumbhabhishek Samprokshan Mahotsav at 11:54 AM, during the Pushkaramsa Sumuhurtana of the Moola Nakshatra Vrishabha Lagna.

The ceremony was conducted under the direct supervision of Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy, the 31st Peethadhipathi of Vanamamalai Math.

Record-Breaking Gold-Plated Swarna Gopuram

Later, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with his wife, offered prayers to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. The gold-plated Vimana Gopuram, which is the tallest Swarna Gopuram in the country, stands 50.5 feet high and covers an area of 10,759 square feet.

Also Read: Telangana Seven Arrested for Murder of Man Who Filed Complaint Against KCR

A total of 68 kg of gold was used in the plating, with the project costing approximately Rs. 80 crores. The gold plating work was carried out by Chennai-based M/s Smart Creations.

Participation of Ministers, MPs, and MLAs

The event also saw the participation of several ministers, MPs, MLAs, and Mathadhipathis who joined the Chief Minister and his wife in the Mahakumbha Samprokshan programs.