CM Directs Officials to Prepare Detailed Status Reports on All Dams and Barrages Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to conduct a comprehensive review of all irrigation projects across the state and prepare detailed analytical reports for each one. The CM emphasized that project-wise assessments must be carried out meticulously to ensure accurate evaluation of the state’s irrigation infrastructure.

The Chief Minister’s instructions came during a high-level review meeting held with Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. The discussion followed a recent letter from Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil regarding the Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation (CDSE) initiative.

Also Read: Centre Sanctions Rs 37,952 Crore Nutrient-Based Subsidy to Shield Farmers from Fertilizer Price Hikes: Kishan Reddy

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed officials on the points highlighted in the Union Minister’s letter and instructed them to compile detailed status reports for every dam and project in Telangana. He stressed that the evaluation must include an in-depth analysis of structural integrity, safety standards, and repair requirements.

The CM also reviewed the condition of key projects such as Sundilla, Annaram, and Medigadda barrages, directing officials to devise action plans for necessary repairs and ensure accountability from the respective implementing agencies.

Further, he decided to convene another review meeting in the second week of November to finalize future actions based on the findings of the detailed reports.

Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to prepare plans for transferring 80 TMC of water from Tummidihatti to Sundilla, ensuring adequate irrigation and drinking water supply to the erstwhile Adilabad district. He advised that existing works be utilized effectively while formulating new estimates and strategies.

Additionally, the Chief Minister ordered the immediate restoration of Sundilla Barrage and the preparation of a plan to channel water from there to Sripada Yellampalli Project, ensuring efficient water management and utilization across the northern Telangana region.