Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Discusses Proposal for Peace Talks with Maoists

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has confirmed that the proposal from a group of intellectuals advocating for peace talks and a ceasefire with the Maoists will be discussed within the ruling Congress party before the state government takes a final decision. Reddy emphasized the need for internal consultations before any formal action is taken regarding the proposal.

National Debate on ‘Operation Kagar’ Favored by CM

In a statement to the media, Revanth Reddy also expressed support for a national-level debate on ‘Operation Kagar,’ the ongoing anti-Maoist operation being carried out in Chhattisgarh and other states. He suggested that the operation, which has involved substantial military and police forces, should be discussed more comprehensively at the national level to understand its broader implications.

Responding to KCR’s Criticism, Reddy Dismisses Allegations

Reacting to criticism by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at a public rally, where Rao claimed that the Congress government had failed on all fronts, Reddy dismissed the remarks as expressions of anger due to the loss of power. He stated that there was no substance in Rao’s speech and criticized the BRS leader’s comments about the Congress government’s inability to answer questions in the Assembly. Revanth Reddy raised concerns about KCR sending his son, KT Rama Rao, to the Assembly, while he himself stayed away from the proceedings.

Focus on Social Perspective in Addressing Naxalism

On the issue of Maoist insurgency, Revanth Reddy highlighted that his government has approached Naxalism from a social perspective, rather than merely viewing it as a law-and-order issue. This shift in approach aims to address the root causes of the insurgency, such as poverty and disenfranchisement, instead of just taking a militaristic stance.

Peace Talks Proposal Gains Momentum Amid Anti-Maoist Operations

The discussions about peace talks with the Maoists have gained momentum following a request from a group of intellectuals and people’s organizations. These groups have urged the Telangana CM to persuade the Centre to announce a ceasefire and initiate talks with the CPI (Maoists). This comes in the wake of intense anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, where a large-scale operation involving approximately 10,000 security personnel is ongoing. The Maoists have issued a series of statements calling for the cessation of military operations and a shift towards peace talks.

CM Meets Senior Congress Leader to Discuss Peace Initiative

On Monday, Revanth Reddy met with senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy to discuss the possibility of holding peace talks with the Maoists. Jana Reddy, who served as the Home Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, was involved in peace talks with the Maoists in 2014. This meeting underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to explore alternative solutions to the issue of Maoist violence, while keeping the broader political landscape in mind.