Telangana CM Extends Warm Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conveyed heartfelt Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the Muslim community across the state on the occasion of the sacred festival.

In his message, CM Reddy reflected on the profound significance of Eid-ul-Adha. He stated it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s ultimate sacrifice and unwavering obedience to God, calling this act a “beacon of guidance” embodying faith, devotion, and loyalty for all.

The Chief Minister emphasized the festival’s core values, noting it teaches the importance of prioritizing “the welfare, compassion, and brotherhood of others above personal interests.” He highlighted these principles as foundational for building a peaceful, just, and united society.

CM Reddy praised Telangana’s long-standing tradition as a “symbol of harmony and tolerance,” where people of diverse faiths and cultures have coexisted peacefully for centuries. He urged citizens to use this Eid as an opportunity to further “strengthen our shared heritage and unity.”

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister offered prayers for the festival to bring “joy, peace, health, and prosperity” to everyone. He prayed for divine grace to guide all people on the path of humanity, love, and goodwill.