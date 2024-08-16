Telangana News | CM launches final phase of crop loan waiver

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday launched the third and final phase of crop loan waiver disbursal and dared BRS leader and MLA T. Harish Rao to honour his word and resign.

Launching the final phase in Wyra mandal of Khammam district, the Chief Minister reminded former minister Harish Rao of his word that if Congress implements crop loan waiver by August 15, he would resign as MLA.

Addressing a public meeting, Revanth Reddy said Harish Rao should either resign or rub his nose on the ground at the Martyrs’ Memorial and tender an apology to the Telangana farmers.

Revanth Reddy said that as per the promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Congress government waived farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh by spending Rs 31,000 crore within eight months after coming to power.

Under the third phase, Rs 5,644 crore will be deposited in the bank accounts of 4,46,832 beneficiary farmers to waive their loans of Rs 1.50 lakh-Rs 2 lakh.

Crop loans of up to Rs 100,000 were waived in the first phase, benefitting 11,50,193 farmers.

In the second phase, Rs 6,190 crore were disbursed to waive crop loans of Rs 1 lakh-Rs 1.5 lakh.

This phase benefitted 6,40,823 farmers.

With this, the Congress government claimed to have set a new record in the country in crop loan waiver.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Congress government will fulfil all its promises.

He said the government was striving to implement the six guarantees.

Stating that the government handed over appointment orders for 30,000 jobs in three months after coming to power, he said plans have been prepared to provide 65,000 jobs this year.

He mentioned that the government sanctioned 4.50 lakh houses under Indiramma housing scheme this year.

Every Assembly constituency has been allotted 3,500 houses.

The Chief Minister, who earlier switched on three pumps of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation project, said the project will be completed by August 2026 to provide irrigation facility to 7 lakh acres in Khammam district.

“We will take the responsibility of bringing water from Munneru river by gravity and make plans to construct a 15 TMC reservoir in the name of Veerabhadra for Dornakal constituency,” he said.

Targeting BRS, he said KTR and Harish Rao were trying to cheat people again by spreading lies.

He remarked that he would take the responsibility to completely dismantle BRS and throw it in the Bay of Bengal if the Khammam people continue their support.

He also slammed the BJP and said that it has no place in Telangana.

He agreed with the challenge thrown by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to BRS for an open debate on agriculture , irrigation projects and welfare schemes during 10-year rule of BRS and eight months of Congress government. Stating that he is ready for debate at Martyrs’ memorial, Revanth Reddy said KTR and Harish Rao should decide who will face him.