Metro to Musi: Telangana CM Maps Out Vision 2047 at PAFI Summit

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated as the chief guest at the 12th Annual Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) held in Delhi, where he presented the state’s development roadmap and governance vision.

Highlighting the importance of political will in administration, the Chief Minister said that the government’s aim is to create opportunities for future generations. He announced that the state is preparing the “Telangana Vision Document 2047”, which divides the state into core urban, semi-urban, and rural zones for balanced development.

In the core urban region, which houses nearly one crore people, polluting industries are being shifted outside the city. The semi-urban zone has been earmarked as a hub for the manufacturing sector.

On infrastructure, the Chief Minister said Hyderabad Metro will be expanded from the existing 70 km to 150 km, with a target to increase daily ridership from 5 lakh to 15 lakh passengers. Plans are also underway for elevated corridors and the revitalization of the Musi River, transforming it on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront.

By 2027, Hyderabad will predominantly run on electric vehicles (EVs), with the government already announcing incentives for EV adoption. Work is also progressing on the Regional Ring Road to meet future transport demands.

The Chief Minister unveiled plans for a futuristic project named “Bharat Future City”, which will be directly connected to the international airport. He assured investors of security for their investments and invited them to become brand ambassadors for Telangana.

Touching upon social issues, he said Telangana has emerged as the leading state in India in drug control and eradication efforts. For youth empowerment, the state has set up the Young India Skill University to equip students with skills that guarantee jobs, and the Young India Sports University with a vision to produce Olympic medalists.

Addressing geographical challenges, the Chief Minister pointed out that Telangana, being landlocked, lacks direct access to a seaport. He said the state has urged the Centre to sanction a Greenfield Express Highway and a parallel railway line from Bharat Future City to Machilipatnam Port to overcome this limitation.

The Telangana Vision Document 2047 will be formally released on December 9, 2025.

On international politics, he criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump’s inconsistent policies, saying they often harmed America itself. Drawing a parallel, he remarked that Telangana once had its own “Trump,” but the people had set him aside.