Telangana CM meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan also met the home minister.

“Telangana Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula and Deputy Chief Minister Shri @Bhatti_Mallu met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah today,” Shah’s office said in a post on X.