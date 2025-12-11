Telangana CM meets Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, briefs them on Global Summit

Hyderabad: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the unveiling of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document. The two AICC leaders praised the Chief Minister for drawing a roadmap for the development of the youngest state of Telangana in the vision document. The Chief Minister, who is on a visit to the national capital, had separate meetings with Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi at their residences.

CM Revanth Reddy briefed them about the successful conduct of the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit and the release of the vision document in the presence of business honchos and global investors, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. The two AICC leaders also expressed profound delight over attracting huge investments from local and international companies and entering agreements during the two-day global summit.

Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, MPs Suresh Shetkar, M Anil Kumar, P Balaram Naik, Dr Mallu Ravi, K Raghuveer Reddy, and Gaddam Vamshi Krishna were also present. Earlier, Congress MPs Balram Naik, Suresh Shetkar, Dr Mallu Ravi, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and M. Anil Kumar met the Chief Minister and congratulated him on the successful conduct of the Telangana Rising Global Summit. During the two-day event held on Monday and Tuesday, various companies committed to invest Rs 5.75 lakh crore in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid his tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Revanth Reddy lauded Pranab Mukherjee as a great leader who dedicated decades to public service. The Chief Minister paid his respects at Mukherjee’s residence in Delhi, offering tributes before his portrait. On this occasion, he recalled Pranab Mukherjee’s services to the nation. Minister Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy, MPs, party leader Rohin Reddy and others were present.