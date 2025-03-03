Telangana CM Meets Union Jal Shakti Minister Urges to Protect State’s Water Rights

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil in Delhi, urging the central government to safeguard Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna and Godavari River waters.

He emphasized that the state would not compromise on its water rights and demanded a fair allocation of Krishna waters while ensuring that Andhra Pradesh does not divert water beyond its share.

Key Demands by Telangana CM

🔹 Fair Share of Krishna Waters: CM Revanth Reddy highlighted that 70% of the Krishna River basin lies in Telangana, yet the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has unfairly allocated 66% of water to Andhra Pradesh and only 34% to Telangana. He demanded a 70% share for Telangana, proportional to the basin area.

🔹 Prevent AP’s Excess Utilization: The CM pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has been diverting Krishna water beyond its allocated quota. To prevent this, he urged the immediate installation of telemetry systems to monitor water releases from projects on the Krishna River. Telangana is ready to bear the costs if necessary.

🔹 Expedite Clearances for Telangana Projects:

Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project: Though the DPR was submitted in 2022, approvals are delayed.

Though the Sitarama and Sammakka Sagar Barrages: Despite being essential projects, these too have not received approvals.

Despite being essential projects, these too have not received approvals. He demanded immediate clearance from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Also Read: Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download Your Exam Admit Card Now

🔹 Stop Unapproved Andhra Pradesh Projects: Telangana strongly opposed the Godavari-Penna (Banakacharla) Link Project initiated by Andhra Pradesh without approvals from CWC, KRMB, or GRMB. The CM demanded that this project be halted immediately.

🔹 Finalize Net Water Share in Godavari: Telangana insisted that its net share of Godavari waters be determined before allowing Andhra Pradesh to proceed with new projects.

🔹 Financial Support for Telangana Irrigation Projects: Telangana sought assistance under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Program (AIBP) and PMRP 2024 for key projects like:

Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme

Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project

Modikunta Vagu, Chanakha-Korata Barrage, Mukteshwar Lift Scheme

The CM also requested interest-free loans for 50 years to support Telangana’s irrigation infrastructure.

🔹 Pranahita-Chevella Project Approval: Telangana is keen to build the Tummidihatti Reservoir under this project, but Maharashtra’s clearance is pending. The CM urged the Centre to intervene and secure approvals.

CM Reaffirms Telangana’s Stand

Speaking to the media after the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy made it clear that Telangana will not compromise on its water rights. He reiterated that the state would continue to fight for fair allocation and protection of irrigation interests.

Officials Present at the Meeting

The meeting was attended by Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Nalgonda MP Kunduru Raghavender, Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja, and other senior officials.