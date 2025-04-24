Telangana CM, Ministers Pay Homage to Victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with his Cabinet colleagues, paid homage to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the deceased during a high-level meeting held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, who returned from a week-long official visit to Japan, condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed grief over the loss of lives, including that of Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan, who was posted in Hyderabad and killed while on vacation with his family.

Revanth Reddy held discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and other ministers about the security of Telangana tourists in Kashmir and the steps to assist them.

Candlelight March from People’s Plaza to Indira Gandhi Statue

To mark the state’s solidarity with the victims, the Chief Minister will lead a candlelight march on Thursday evening. The march will begin at People’s Plaza and conclude at the Indira Gandhi statue on the banks of Hussain Sagar.

“This peaceful march is a tribute to the brave souls who lost their lives and a unified stand against terrorism,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Helplines Opened for Stranded Tourists

In the aftermath of the attack, the Telangana government has activated helplines for families seeking information about their loved ones in Jammu and Kashmir. The numbers are 9440816071, 9010659333, and 040-23450368.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao assured that efforts are underway to safely bring home all Telangana residents currently in Kashmir. Tour operators have been asked to submit travel details of tourists who visited the region in recent days.

At Least 26 Killed in the Attack

The deadly assault on Tuesday in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam—popularly known as “Mini Switzerland”—claimed at least 26 lives, with several others injured. Among the deceased was Manish Ranjan, an IB officer originally from Bihar, who had been serving in Hyderabad.

The Telangana government has expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated its commitment to assist citizens affected by the tragedy.