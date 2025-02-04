Telangana CM Reveals Detailed Plan for SC Categorization, Promises Fair Implementation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured the Telangana Assembly on Tuesday that the state government is fully committed to executing the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding the classification of Scheduled Castes (SC). The move comes as part of the state’s effort to ensure justice for the SC community, which has long faced social and economic disparities.

Commission Established to Facilitate Implementation

Revanth Reddy informed the Assembly that the Telangana government has established a one-member commission to implement the Supreme Court’s decision. The commission was tasked with conducting a comprehensive study on SC categorisation and had no government involvement in its operations, ensuring an independent process.

The commission visited various districts and interacted directly with the public, gathering grievances and concerns, which were also submitted online. In just 82 days, the commission completed its report, which has now been reviewed by the government.

Key Recommendations of the Commission’s Report

The commission has recommended a structured classification system for the Scheduled Castes, suggesting that 15 percent of reservations be allocated to SC groups. A total of 58 sub-castes within the SC community would be categorized into three distinct groups, each with specific reservation percentages. These include:

Group 1: 1 percent reservation for 15 sub-castes (3.288 percent of the population)

Group 2: 9 percent reservation for 18 SC sub-castes (62.74 percent of the population)

Group 3: 5 percent reservation for 26 sub-castes (33.963 percent of the population)

Additionally, the commission proposed the inclusion of roster points and the creamy layer provision for SC categorisation, which would further refine the distribution of benefits within the community.

A Permanent Solution for the SC Categorisation Issue

In his address, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that many political parties have historically treated the issue of SC categorisation as a vote bank strategy, failing to provide a lasting solution. He reassured the Assembly that the Congress government is determined to offer a permanent solution, ensuring justice for the SC community that has been neglected and exploited for generations.

Revanth Reddy’s statement reinforces the Telangana government’s commitment to providing equitable opportunities and addressing long-standing inequalities in the state’s social structure. The government plans to take the necessary steps to implement the recommendations of the commission, in line with the Supreme Court’s verdict.