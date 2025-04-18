Telangana CM Praises Osmania Hospital Doctors for Saving Youth’s Life

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has lauded the doctors at the government-run Osmania General Hospital for saving the life of a critically ill youth from Andhra Pradesh, after a private hospital denied him admission.

Recognition on Social Media

The Chief Minister took to ‘X’ to express his appreciation, stating that the doctors proved how determination and commitment in government hospitals can achieve the seemingly impossible.

Acknowledgment of Medical Team

CM Reddy specifically thanked doctors Ranga Ajmeera, Vikram, and their team. He noted that their dedication will play a significant role in reshaping the public’s perception of government hospitals.

Boosting Public Confidence

The Chief Minister emphasized that such actions will strengthen public trust in government healthcare facilities. “You are a role model for every doctor and staff working at government hospitals across the state,” he added.

The Incident: Critical Youth Rejected by Private Hospital

A 22-year-old youth named Hemanth from Visakhapatnam fell ill on March 30 while traveling to Shirdi with his family. Suffering from severe stomach pain and difficulty breathing, he was taken to a private hospital, where he was denied admission due to his critical condition.

Life-Saving Response at Osmania Hospital

With few doctors available due to the Ugadi holiday, Osmania Hospital’s general surgery team responded swiftly. Tests revealed a hole in Hemanth’s intestine. Surgeons Ranga Ajmeera, Vikram, and their team promptly operated on him.

Full Recovery and Discharge

After being under treatment for 10 days, Hemanth made a full recovery and was discharged last week. His family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors for saving his life.