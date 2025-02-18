Telangana CM Raises Concern Over Misinformation and Cybercrime Threats

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed grave concerns over the rise of misinformation on social media platforms and its adverse effects on society.

He emphasized that fake news is contributing to societal chaos, urging stronger measures to curb economic offenses and combat the spread of false information.

Call for Strengthening Cybersecurity Measures

During the inauguration of Shield 2025, the Cyber Security Conclave organized jointly by the Cyber Security Bureau, Cyberabad Police, and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of bolstering the state’s cybersecurity framework. He noted that Telangana is already leading the country in controlling cybercrime but stressed the need to further enhance its cybercrime unit to keep up with growing digital threats.

“We need to act decisively to control economic offenses and fake news by reinforcing our cyber security systems,” CM Revanth Reddy said.

Telangana’s Commitment to Cyber Safety

Revanth Reddy affirmed the state government’s commitment to making Telangana the number one state in the country for cyber safety. He mentioned that the Shield 2025 conclave aimed to discuss strategies for ensuring digital safety and to prepare future action plans to deal with the ever-evolving nature of cybercrime.

The Chief Minister expressed his pleasure at meeting police officers and cybersecurity experts who are working collaboratively to make Telangana a leader in digital security.

Cybercrime and Its Economic Impact

The Chief Minister emphasized that cybercrime is a significant threat not just to individuals, but to the economy at large. He cited statistics showing that cybercriminals looted a staggering Rs 22,812 crore in the previous year across the country. He reiterated the importance of strengthening resources and working closely with IT experts to create an ecosystem that will enable the development of cybersecurity solutions.

Telangana’s Cybersecurity Achievements

Highlighting the state’s achievements, Revanth Reddy pointed out that Telangana is among the few states in India to have established a fully functioning Cyber Security Bureau and a dedicated cybercrime helpline to assist citizens in case of cyber frauds or crimes. He also urged people to share the cyber helpline number (1930), which operates round the clock to assist individuals with cybercrimes.

Also Read: BJP, Shiv Sena Slam Telangana Govt for Alleged Appeasement

Focus on Preventing Cybercrime

In addition to combating cybercrime after it happens, Revanth Reddy stressed that prevention should be prioritized. He called for the development of comprehensive plans to face the growing cybercrime challenges.

“Preventing crime should be our top priority over simply arresting criminals after the crime has been committed,” said the Chief Minister.

Expansion of Cyber Crime Police Stations

The Chief Minister also lauded the efforts made to expand Telangana’s infrastructure in the fight against cybercrime. He highlighted that seven new dedicated cybercrime police stations were set up last year, and thanked DGP Dr. Jitender and the Director of the Cyber Bureau for their significant contributions to this initiative.