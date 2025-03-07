Telangana CM Reddy Accuses BJP of ‘Revenge Politics’ Through Delimitation, Calls for All-Party Meet

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has accused the BJP of targeting southern states through the proposed delimitation exercise and urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi, he alleged that the BJP’s move aims to reduce South India’s parliamentary representation by adjusting constituencies based on population.

BJP Using Delimitation to Weaken South, Says Reddy

Revanth Reddy claimed that the BJP lacks political representation in the South and is resorting to delimitation as a revenge tactic. He asserted that the exercise would benefit only northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar while penalizing southern states for their successful population control measures.

“The BJP wants to finish the South through this exercise. Why should southern states be punished for their progressive policies?” Reddy asked.

Call for All-Party Meeting on Delimitation

Reddy stressed that delimitation is a political issue requiring broader consultation and called for an all-party meeting to address concerns. He suggested that states beyond the South, such as Punjab, should also have the opportunity to express their views.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also opposed the exercise, proposing that the 1971 Census remain the basis for delimitation until at least 2056. He has advocated for a joint action committee of all southern states to counter the Centre’s move.

Push for Nationwide Caste Census

Speaking about the caste survey in Telangana, Reddy explained that it was conducted to assess the population of Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs). He supported a similar initiative at the national level to ensure proper representation.

“If the demand from backward classes is genuine, why not grant them reservation? The Congress provided reservations for SCs and STs, and now we want to do the same for BCs,” he said.

Opposition to Mandatory Hindi in Education

Reddy criticized the National Education Policy’s three-language formula, arguing that Hindi should remain optional rather than being imposed on students.

“Students should have the freedom to choose their language. Hindi should not be forced upon them,” he emphasized.

Congress’ Electoral Challenges and BJP’s Institutions

When asked about the Congress party’s electoral struggles, Reddy stated that the BJP has the advantage of using institutions like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax (IT) Department to weaken the opposition.

“To win elections today, you need frontal organizations like ED, CBI, and IT. Our weakness is that we are more liberal and democratic,” he remarked.

No Personal Conflict with PM Modi

Reddy clarified that he does not have an acrimonious relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have no personal issues with Modi. As the Chief Minister, it is my duty to meet him and raise concerns about Telangana’s development,” he said.

Defends Adani’s Funding for Telangana’s Skill Development

The Chief Minister also addressed objections raised against Rs 100 crore in funding from Gautam Adani for skill development in Telangana. He pointed out that BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were against the investment, not the Congress.

With delimitation, caste census, and education policies emerging as key national issues, Telangana’s CM has positioned himself at the forefront of opposition to the BJP’s governance strategies.