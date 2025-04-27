Intellectuals Urge Telangana CM Reddy to Facilitate Peace Talks with Maoists

Hyderabad: A group of intellectuals, including retired professor Haragopal and retired judge Justice Chandra Kumar, has called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to persuade the Centre to initiate peace talks with the CPI (Maoists). The group submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, urging him to push for a ceasefire and a peaceful resolution to the Maoist conflict.

CM Reddy Responds to the Request

In response, CM Reddy assured the group that his government views the issue of naxalism from a social perspective, rather than just as a law and order problem. He acknowledged the historical context, recalling that senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy had successfully held peace talks with the Maoists back in 2004, when he served as Home Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Future Steps and Consultations

The Chief Minister stated that he would consult with K Jana Reddy for advice on the matter and engage in discussions with cabinet ministers before taking any further steps. The request for peace talks comes at a time when intense anti-Maoist operations are ongoing, particularly along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, where approximately 10,000 security personnel are involved.

Maoists Call for Ceasefire

The Maoists have also issued a statement, calling for the cessation of military operations and urging the government to initiate peace talks, further fueling the debate on how best to address the long-standing conflict.