Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Acquitted in 2023 Case Over Remarks Against Police

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday acquitted Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in a case filed against him in 2023 over alleged remarks made against the police.

MP-MLA Court Finds No Evidence of Guilt

The designated MP-MLA court ruled that Reddy was not guilty under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Hence, the accused is acquitted,” the court stated in its judgment.

Reddy had appeared before the court twice this year and consistently denied the allegations made against him.

Case Originated from Nirmal District Complaint

The case was registered in August 2023 following a complaint by a police officer in Nirmal district. The complainant alleged that Revanth Reddy, then serving as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, had made derogatory remarks about the police during a press conference at the state Congress headquarters in Hyderabad.

According to the complaint, Reddy had said he was “noting down in his diary the names of Mahbubnagar Police” and allegedly used inappropriate language against the Telangana police.

Case Later Transferred to Hyderabad

Due to jurisdictional reasons, the case was transferred to Begum Bazar police station in Hyderabad. After a series of hearings, the court reserved its judgment on May 22 and delivered the verdict on June 12, acquitting Reddy of all charges.