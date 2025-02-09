Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Unity Among Southern States to Protect Constitutional Rights

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the need for southern states to unite in order to protect the constitutional rights and guarantees granted under the Indian Constitution. Speaking at the “Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters” (MBIFL2025) held in Thiruvananthapuram, the CM stressed the importance of opposing policies that harm the federal spirit of the nation. He specifically condemned the approach of “one person, one party” which, according to him, threatens the balance of power and autonomy of states.

Chief Minister Criticizes Reorganization of Parliamentary Constituencies

During his address, CM Revanth Reddy questioned the recent reorganization of parliamentary constituencies based on population and whether it was an attempt to punish the southern states, which have long implemented family planning policies and have been successful in improving welfare programs. “After decades of adopting family planning policies and implementing effective welfare programs, are southern states being punished now through the reorganization?” he asked.

Telangana’s Growth and Development Initiatives

The Chief Minister also highlighted Telangana’s progress and development under the “Telangana Rising” initiative. He mentioned the state’s ongoing efforts to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city and stated that international investments were flowing into Telangana. Recently, the state received investments worth ₹1.82 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He reiterated that the state had become a hub for international investments, signaling a robust economic future.

Welfare Programs for Farmers and Citizens

Revanth Reddy pointed out Telangana’s strong focus on welfare, especially for farmers. He listed several initiatives, such as 24-hour free electricity supply to farmers, ₹12,000 per acre under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, and providing ₹12,000 annually under the Indiramma Aathmiya Bhrosa for landless families. Additionally, the state offers minimum support prices (MSP) for crops along with a ₹500 per quintal bonus.

Unique Achievements in Farmers’ Loan Waivers

The CM highlighted that Telangana is the only state in India to offer up to ₹2 lakh in loan waivers for farmers. “We have waived loans worth ₹21,000 crore for 25 lakh farmer families, a feat unmatched by any other state,” he said.

Social Justice Initiatives by Telangana Government

The Chief Minister also spoke about the state’s commitment to social justice, stating that Telangana was the first state to carry out a comprehensive caste survey and implement the Supreme Court’s ruling on the categorization of Scheduled Castes (SC). February 4 has been declared as “Telangana Social Justice Day,” in commemoration of the state’s efforts to provide resources for SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities based on population proportions.

Telangana’s Economic Success and Strong Governance

Under the current Congress-led government in Telangana, the CM cited examples of transformative governance that had brought about remarkable changes in the state within just a year. According to the latest Economic Survey, Telangana has the lowest inflation rate in the country and the highest per capita income.

A Call for Support from the Central Government

CM Revanth Reddy raised a key question about the role of the central government. “If Telangana becomes a trillion-dollar economy, isn’t that beneficial for India’s growth? Why then is the central government not supporting southern states, especially those with non-BJP governments?” he asked, urging the central government to provide more support to these regions.

The CM’s comments on federalism and the rights of southern states have sparked significant discussions about the need for a stronger, more equitable relationship between the states and the central government. His speech at the Mathrubhumi Festival resonated with many, as it focused on the crucial issues of federal rights, development, and the equitable distribution of resources.

