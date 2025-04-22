Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Invites Osaka Chamber Leaders to Invest

Osaka: In a landmark initiative to boost international investments, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy addressed top business leaders from Osaka, inviting them to explore a wide range of investment opportunities in the state.

TelanganaRising Delegation Pitches State’s Growth Sectors

The TelanganaRising delegation presented a compelling pitch covering several strategic sectors including:

Circular economy

Urban infrastructure

Environmental rejuvenation

River Musi greenway project

Regional Ring Road (RRR) & Radial Roads

Expansion of Metro Rail

Future City developments

Other focus areas included software, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, tourism, textiles, agriculture, and renewable energy.

“Build the Future With Us,” Says CM Revanth Reddy

Speaking at the event, CM Revanth Reddy greeted attendees with, “KonniChiwa. Namaskaram,” and expressed pride in Telangana being the first Indian state to represent India at the World Expo in Osaka.

“We are here to build long-term partnerships that empower people, drive innovation, and design the future,” he said.

“We offer policy stability, high ease of doing business, and world-class infrastructure. Japanese firms are already finding success in Telangana—we invite many more to join them.”

Telangana Offers Strategic Location and Business Ecosystem

The CM emphasized Hyderabad’s strengths as a central hub, inviting investors to manufacture in Telangana and use it as a launchpad for India and global markets.

Industries Minister Highlights Telangana’s Investment Readiness

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu reassured investors with promises of single-window clearances, customised incentives, and a proactive government that supports business every step of the way.

“Hyderabad is a global hub for IT, life sciences, aerospace, defence, and textiles,” he noted.

He highlighted Telangana’s ambitious Future City project—India’s first Net Zero industrial city, in partnership with Marubeni Corporation of Japan, spanning 30,000 acres and built around clean energy, smart mobility, and circular economy.

Future-Ready Infrastructure and Export Support

Telangana’s mega projects such as the 370-km Regional Ring Road, connecting to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), and the upcoming dry port with road and rail links were also showcased.

The zone between ORR and RRR is being earmarked for EVs, electronics, semiconductors, energy storage, and aerospace industries, offering vast export potential.

Musi River Revamp Inspired by Tokyo & Osaka

The Minister also pointed to learnings from Tokyo and Osaka for reviving the Musi River into a 55-km urban greenway, a major environmental and urban infrastructure project.

Also Read: Mad Over Donuts Opens New Outlet at Sarath City Mall, Hyderabad

Skill Development with Global Standards

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Industries, detailed the upcoming Young India Skills University, rooted in Japanese values of discipline, quality, and lifelong learning, poised to generate massive business and employment opportunities.

A Vision for Global Collaboration

The CM concluded with an inspiring message:

“Telangana and Japan share a deep connection. Like the sun rising over Osaka Bay, a new chapter is rising in Telangana. Let us build something timeless—for Osaka, for Telangana, for the World.”

One-on-One Meetings with Japanese Business Giants

The Telangana delegation also conducted private meetings with leading Japanese businesses, deepening bilateral ties and opening avenues for future collaboration.

Telangana Leads India’s Presence at Osaka World Expo

Earlier, the TelanganaRising delegation became the first Indian state to inaugurate the Bharat Pavilion at the World Expo in Osaka, led by CM Revanth Reddy—the first Chief Minister from Telangana to visit Japan.