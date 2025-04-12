Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Padma Shri Vanajeevi Ramaiah

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep condolences on the demise of Padma Shri awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah, lauding his lifelong dedication to nature and environmental conservation.

Ramaiah, widely known as the “Tree Lover” or Vanajeevi, passed away following a cardiac arrest.

A Lifelong Champion of Greenery and Conservation

Revanth Reddy remembered Ramaiah as a passionate environmentalist who strongly believed that life cannot exist without nature. He praised Ramaiah’s selfless mission of planting and nurturing trees, which left a profound impact on society.

“Ramaiah personally planted countless trees and created awareness about protecting the environment. His passing is an irreparable loss to the state and the nation,” said the Chief Minister.

Also Read: A Tribute to Vanajeevi Ramaiah: Santosh Kumar Seeks National Recognition for Green Crusader

He further added that Ramaiah’s journey should serve as an inspiration to today’s youth, emphasizing the significance of sustainable living and environmental activism.

Condolences from State Leaders

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also offered his condolences, describing Ramaiah’s death as a major loss for both Telangana and India. Former Minister Harish Rao echoed similar sentiments, mourning the loss of a man who truly loved nature and led by example.

A Green Legacy That Will Live On

Hailing from Reddypally village in Khammam district, Ramaiah is estimated to have planted over one crore trees in his lifetime. His remarkable contribution to environmental conservation earned him the Padma Shri Award in 2017.