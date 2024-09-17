Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Kishan Reddy greet PM Modi on birthday

Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 74 on Tuesday.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town in Gujarat.

“I extend my heartfelt wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health, strength, and wisdom to continue leading our nation towards progress and prosperity,” the chief minister said in his message posted on ‘X’.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also extended their greetings to the PM separately through their respective social media handles.

