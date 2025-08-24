Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Venkaiah Naidu pay tributes to Sudhakar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu and leaders cutting across political parties on Sunday paid their last respects to former CPI general secretary and former Lok Sabha member Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who passed away on August 22.

The Chief Minister drove to Makhdoom Bhavan, the office of the CPI and paid PoliticalLegacyhomage to Sudhakar Reddy and consoled his family members and party leaders. CPI national General Secretary D. Raja, national Secretary Narayana, and state Secretary K. Sambasiva Rao and other leaders were present.

The Chief Minister penned his thoughts in the condolence book kept at the CPI office. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister called Sudhakar Reddy a great leader who fought for the poor and for the bahujan samaj.

Stating that the veteran Communist leader always practised value-based politics, he said following his ideals would be the best tribute to him. CM Revanth Reddy said he was paying his tributes on behalf of AICC, Telangana Congress and the state government.

He gave the assurance that the government would recognise the services of Sudhakar Reddy and name some development project after him to perpetuate his memory. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid his last respects. He termed Sudhakar Reddy’s demise an irreparable loss to politics.

State Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Seethakka, and State Legislative Council chairman G. Sukhender Reddy paid their last respects. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao also paid his last respects to Sudhakar Reddy.

Earlier, Sudhakar Reddy’s mortal remains were shifted to the CPI office from Care Hospital, Gachibowli, where he passed away on Friday due to age-related problems. The body will be kept at the CPI office till the evening to enable leaders, workers and followers to pay respects.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and leaders of various political parties will pay homage. The state government has decided to perform the funeral with state honours. The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao to issue orders and make necessary arrangements.

After the official honours, Sudhakar Reddy’s body will be donated to Gandhi Medical College. Sudhakar Reddy was 83 and is survived by two sons. Sudhakar Reddy served as CPI national general secretary from 2012 to 2019 and represented Nalgonda in the Lok Sabha for two terms.

He was a member of the 12th and 14th Lok Sabha, representing the Nalgonda segment. He also served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour while being a member of Parliament.