Telangana CM Shares Lunch with Beneficiary Family of Fine Rice Scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had lunch on Sunday with a beneficiary family of the state’s newly launched free fine rice distribution scheme. The CM visited the residence of B. Srinivas in Sarapaka, located in Burgampadu mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Top State Officials Join the Visit

Revanth Reddy was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, P. Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and other senior officials during the visit.

CM Reviews Quality of Distributed Rice

The Chief Minister interacted with Tulasamma, a woman from the household, and enquired about the quality of rice they received. She expressed satisfaction with the fine rice and shared that they had stopped using the coarse rice supplied earlier through ration shops.

Enquiries About Other Welfare Schemes

Revanth Reddy also asked if the family was benefiting from other government schemes like 200 units of free electricity and Rs 500 gas cylinder. Tulasamma mentioned that free travel on RTC buses has also greatly benefited them.

Fine Rice Distribution Scheme Details

The free fine rice distribution scheme was officially launched on March 30 in the Huzurnagar constituency. It came into effect state-wide from April 1. Under the scheme, each eligible person receives 6 kg of fine rice per month.

Annual rice distribution : 30 lakh metric tonnes

: 30 lakh metric tonnes Total cost : Rs 13,000 crore

: Rs 13,000 crore Beneficiaries: 3.10 crore people (85% of Telangana’s population)

Government’s Vision: Food Security for All

Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy described the scheme as a “game-changer” and the largest food security initiative in Indian history. He emphasized the strong public response to the scheme during a video conference held on April 4.

Officials Encouraged to Join Beneficiaries

The Minister announced he would have dinner with a beneficiary family in Suryapet and urged MLAs, MLCs, and MPs to take part in the rice distribution and dine with families to build public trust.

Coarse Rice Misuse Addressed

Previously, the government distributed coarse rice at a cost of Rs 10,665 crore annually. However, most of it remained unused or was diverted and sold on the black market, resulting in losses of up to Rs 8,000 crore per year.

