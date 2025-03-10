Telangana CM Slams BJP on Funds, Dares Kishan Reddy to Open Debate: Why the Silence?

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has openly challenged Union Minister Kishan Reddy to a debate on the financial assistance provided by the Central government to Telangana over the past decade.

Calls for Transparency in Fund Allocation

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly on Monday, Revanth Reddy questioned the Union government’s limited budgetary allocations for Telangana and urged the Centre to fulfill its commitments. He reiterated his willingness to take the fight to New Delhi as many times as necessary to secure the state’s rightful share of funds.

Also Read: Telangana’s Debt Mounts to ₹1.52 Lakh Crore in Just 15 Months – Where is the Money Going?

“We are ready for an open discussion. Kishan Reddy should set a date, and both Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and I will be there,” he asserted.

Metro Rail and BJP’s Role in Land Acquisition

The Chief Minister accused BJP MP Etala Rajender of obstructing the Metro Rail project by delaying land acquisition. He also criticized Kishan Reddy for failing to participate in crucial reviews concerning urban development.

“When Union Ministers visit Hyderabad for discussions, why is Kishan Reddy absent? Is he avoiding conflict with KCR? If Union Urban Development officials are present, why is Kishan Reddy missing?” he questioned.

Criticism of BRS and KCR’s Governance

Revanth Reddy also took a dig at the opposition, stating that if the previous BRS government had executed development projects efficiently, the state would not be facing financial hurdles today.

“As TPCC president, I took on KCR and won. Now, as Chief Minister, my position itself is a strong response to BRS leaders,” he said.

Remarks on Manda Krishna Madiga

Addressing the concerns raised by MRPS President Manda Krishna Madiga on reservations, the CM clarified that competitive exam results are not linked to reservation policies. He cautioned against misleading narratives, adding that Supreme Court rulings on classification do not impact previous job notifications.

“I respect Manda Krishna, but his statements sound similar to BJP’s stance. Legal consequences may arise if any action is taken beyond existing court rulings,” Revanth Reddy stated.

Allegations of BRS-BJP Ties

Revanth Reddy also claimed that BJP leader Kishan Reddy and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao appeared to be in close coordination. “I am observing their interactions, and it raises questions,” he remarked.

With the debate challenge thrown, all eyes are now on Kishan Reddy’s response to the Chief Minister’s demand for accountability on Central funds.