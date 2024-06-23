Telangana CM to visit Delhi on Monday for swearing-in ceremony of new Congress LS members

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit Delhi on Monday and attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Lok Sabha members.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins on Monday with the new members swearing in. The chief minister is likely to return to Hyderabad on Tuesday, official sources said.

Revanth Reddy, who is also the president of the Congress in Telangana, is expected to meet party leaders in Delhi amid speculation about cabinet expansion and appointment of a new PCC president.

Media reports here quoted a ruling Congress MLA as having said that the cabinet expansion is likely to take place on July 2.