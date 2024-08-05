Telangana CM urges NRIs to invest in state

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to participate in the development of the state, a statement said on Monday.

During his visit to the US to attract investments, the Chief Minister visited New Jersey on Sunday.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of investing in Telangana, stating, “Telangana is your birthplace; every investment you make here will benefit you. Beyond that lies the best reward. If we share in the development of our region, we will gain satisfaction as a bonus.”

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to fulfilling all promises made to the people, highlighting various initiatives already undertaken for the welfare and development of farmers, women, and youth, the statement said.

The Chief Minister praised the NRIs for contributing to America’s prosperity with their skills, urging them to now contribute to Telangana’s growth.

He mentioned that special systems were being created for investments in metros, semi-urban, and rural clusters in Telangana.

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with several leaders of the East Coast Indian community, revealing plans for developing “Future City” as the fourth city alongside Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad.

The NRIs appreciated Chief Minister Reddy’s efforts to fulfill his promises, praising the programmes and future plans for Hyderabad’s development. They pledged to participate in the campaign to invest in Telangana.

Mohinder Singh Giljian, President of the Overseas Congress Party, expressed his joy at seeing Revanth Reddy as the state’s Chief Minister and emphasized the need to work towards making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India.