Cold Wave Eases in Telangana, Rain Alert Issued for These Districts

The cold wave in Telangana has eased, bringing minimum temperatures back to normal levels across most parts of the state. However, the Telangana rain alert issued for the southern districts has shifted public attention toward changing weather conditions.

According to internal updates received by Munsif News 24×7, northern Telangana continues to experience low temperatures ranging between 10°C and 13°C, with 10.4°C recorded in Linga Pur, Kumram Bheem district, making it the coldest location in the state today.

Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Triggers Rain Alert

A low-pressure system persists over the Bay of Bengal, and weather officials expect it to intensify into a deep depression within the next 48 hours.

Key Weather Highlights:

Southern Telangana districts may receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday and Tuesday .

on . Minimum temperatures are likely to remain normal for the next 2–3 days .

. Despite reduced cold conditions, fog is expected across Telangana starting tomorrow.

Officials have advised citizens to stay alert, especially while travelling in early morning hours when fog may reduce visibility.

Fog Expected Across Telangana

The Telangana rain alert comes with an additional caution: dense fog may form in industrial regions, open green fields, and areas near water bodies.

However, meteorologists note that once the sun rises, the fog should begin to clear within one to two hours.

Hyderabad Suburbs Remain Cold

While the overall cold wave has weakened, some parts of Hyderabad still report low temperatures.

16.3°C recorded near HCU (Hyderabad Central University)

Residents in suburban areas are avoiding stepping out before 8 AM due to chilly mornings

due to chilly mornings People are lighting fires during early hours and evenings to stay warm

Motorists are using headlights even after sunrise because of fog

because of fog Woollen clothes, scarves, and caps are being widely used to cope with the cold

Conclusion

As the cold wave eases in Telangana, citizens now brace for the next change in weather—a rain alert for the southern districts driven by a strengthening Bay of Bengal system. Munsif News 24×7 will continue providing timely updates as Telangana experiences shifting temperatures, fog, and possible rainfall in the coming days.