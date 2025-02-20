Telangana: Engineering Education to Get Costlier? Colleges Seek Massive Fee Hike

Hyderabad: Several top private engineering colleges in Telangana have proposed significant tuition fee hikes, with increases ranging from 50% to 100% for the upcoming three-year block period starting from academic year 2025-26.

Colleges Seek Up to 100% Fee Hike

Prominent institutions have submitted their proposals to the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC), seeking approval for steep hikes. Among them, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) has proposed to double its fee from ₹1.65 lakh to ₹2.94 lakh per annum, the highest increase requested by any private engineering college in the State.

Similarly, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET) has sought a hike from ₹1.35 lakh to ₹2.84 lakh per annum, marking an increase of over 100%.

Also Read: Telangana Intermediate Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Direct Link to Download TSBIE Admit Card Here

Widespread Proposals Across Colleges

Five colleges have proposed a tuition fee of more than ₹2 lakh per annum .

have proposed a . Around 60 colleges have requested fees in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh .

have requested fees in the range of . Currently, 35 colleges charge ₹1 lakh or more annually.

These proposals were submitted in response to a TAFRC notification, which mandates a fee revision for professional colleges every three years. The last revision was implemented in 2022-23.

TAFRC Unlikely to Approve Full Hike

According to official sources, colleges are unlikely to get the 100% increase they have sought. Instead, they may receive an increment of 5-10%. Personal hearings for fee fixation are scheduled to begin from February 25, with the final schedule set to be released on Friday.

Colleges That Didn’t Apply Face Restrictions

Out of 157 colleges that applied for fee revision, 19 colleges from the previous block period (2022-25) did not submit proposals. Such institutions are barred from collecting any fees or admitting students for the next academic year.

Fee Revision Criteria

TAFRC determines fee hikes based on:

Colleges’ audited financial statements

Income and expenditure records

Infrastructure and faculty salary details

Developmental needs

With the final decision pending, aspiring engineering students and their families await clarity on potential fee hikes and their financial impact.