Congress Delivers on Promises: 12,000 Indiramma Houses, Free Power, and Rs 10 Lakh Health Cover Announced

Siddipet: Telangana Minister Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy reiterated the Congress government’s dedication to the welfare of the underprivileged, highlighting several pro-poor initiatives including the Indiramma housing scheme, free electricity, healthcare, and agricultural support. Speaking at a public event held at Konda Bhoodevi Garden in Siddipet district headquarters, the minister emphasized the government’s focus on fulfilling electoral promises.

12,000 Indiramma Houses Sanctioned for Siddipet

Minister Vivek distributed Indiramma house sanction documents to beneficiaries and announced that 12,000 houses had been approved for Siddipet district alone.

“Our goal is to ensure that every village sees the construction of Indiramma houses for the poor,” he said, recalling Indira Gandhi’s ‘Garibi Hatao’ initiative as the foundation of the Congress party’s commitment to poverty alleviation.

Free Electricity and Expanded Welfare Measures

The minister noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress government is providing 200 units of free electricity to poor households. He also highlighted other welfare measures:

Gas cylinder and free bus travel for women

Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers under Rythu Bharosa

Rs 23,000 crore farm loan waiver

Rs 10 lakh health cover under Rajiv Aarogyasri

Rs 500 bonus for paddy farmers

Double Bedroom Houses and Griha Jyothi Subsidies

Earlier in Gajwel, Minister Vivek distributed housing documents to additional beneficiaries.

“We have sanctioned funds for 3,000 double bedroom houses in Gajwel,” he said, adding that 79,000 families are receiving gas subsidies under the Griha Jyothi scheme.

MLC Yadava Reddy and District Collector Hemavathi were present during the events in both Siddipet and Gajwel.

New Focus on Education, Skill Development, and Technology

Vivek Venkataswamy also announced that skill development centers with advanced technology would soon be established in Siddipet. He stated the Congress government is determined to support education, healthcare, and technological empowerment of youth in rural areas.

Housing on 600 Yards and Clear Guidelines for Beneficiaries

Highlighting the government’s housing policy, the minister said,

“We are ensuring that each eligible family gets to build a house on 600 square yards of land. Beneficiaries must ensure proper construction within the allocated space.”

He assured that ration rice is being regularly distributed to eligible families and reiterated the government’s holistic approach to development, covering housing, agriculture, health, and education.

Minister Vivek concluded by saying that the Congress government is implementing promises step by step and remains committed to building an inclusive and welfare-oriented Telangana.