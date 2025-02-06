Telangana Congress Issues Show Cause Notice to MLC Teenmaar Mallanna

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to its Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Chintapandu Naveen, also known as Teenmaar Mallanna, after he allegedly burned copies of the socio-economic caste survey conducted by the state government and made objectionable remarks about the party leadership.

The show cause notice, addressed to Mallanna, demanded that he provide an explanation for his actions by February 12, 2025. The notice warned that failure to comply would lead to strict action as per the Congress party’s constitution.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II Expansion: Key Approvals Expected Despite Budget Silence

Congress Takes Strong Action Against Mallanna

The notice specifically highlighted Mallanna‘s recent behavior, which included his public protest against the state government’s caste survey. The party accused him of making inappropriate comments against the leadership, which prompted them to take swift action.

The Congress party had previously extended support to Mallanna, providing him with the B-form, which helped him win the MLC election from the graduates’ constituency of Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda. His actions have now raised serious concerns within the party, leading to this disciplinary step.

Timeline for Response

The show cause notice stated that Mallanna’s explanation should be submitted to the party by February 12, 2025. Failure to respond within the given timeframe would result in the initiation of disciplinary measures in accordance with party norms.

This move comes as the Congress party seeks to maintain unity and discipline among its members, especially ahead of upcoming elections and political challenges in the state.

Further Action Likely Pending Response

With the clock ticking on the response deadline, all eyes will be on whether Mallanna addresses the allegations and offers a satisfactory explanation, or if the party will take more severe steps in line with its internal guidelines.