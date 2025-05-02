Telangana Congress Leaders Thank Governor for Forwarding 42% BC Quota Bill

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders on Friday expressed gratitude to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for forwarding the state legislation that proposes 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) to the President for assent.

Bill Passed in March Seeks Quota Hike in Education, Jobs, and Local Bodies

The Telangana Legislative Assembly had, in March 2025, passed two crucial bills aimed at increasing reservation for BCs in educational institutions, government employment, and local body elections. The new policy pushes BC reservation to 42%, making Telangana one of the first states to implement such a move based on a caste survey.

Legislation a “Role Model,” Says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

After meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan, State Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar hailed the legislation as a “role model” for the nation. He emphasized that the bill was backed by comprehensive caste data, and the state had set an example by conducting a detailed caste survey ahead of the policy move.

Congress Credits Rahul Gandhi for National Push on Caste Census

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud described the decision as “historic” and credited senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for initiating the national debate on caste-based enumeration.

“Rahul Gandhi was the first national leader to raise the issue of a caste survey, and the Centre’s recent decision to include caste enumeration in the general census is a result of his efforts,” Goud said.

Next Step: Awaiting Presidential Assent

With the Governor having forwarded the bills to the President, the state now awaits Presidential assent to enforce the increased quota. Once approved, this move is expected to significantly impact representation and access for BC communities across Telangana.

Would you like this summarized for a regional language version or social media post?