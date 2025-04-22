Telangana Congress MLA Summoned to CID Office Tomorrow – Here’s Why

Hyderabad: The CID (Crime Investigation Department) has launched an official inquiry into former MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh over allegations of contesting elections and winning despite not holding valid Indian citizenship.

This move follows a formal complaint lodged by Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas with the Director General of Police (DGP), urging action against Ramesh for providing false documents during elections.

FIR Registered, CID Summons Aadi Srinivas

The CID has registered an FIR against Chennamaneni Ramesh and has summoned MLA Aadi Srinivas to provide further details related to the complaint. CID officials have requested Srinivas to appear in person on the following day for a formal statement.

High Court Upholds Citizenship Revocation

In a related development, the Telangana High Court upheld the Centre’s decision to cancel Ramesh’s Indian citizenship, citing that he still held German citizenship. The case was presided over by Justice Vijaysen Reddy, who dismissed Ramesh’s petition challenging the cancellation of his citizenship.

Ramesh Ordered to Pay Compensation

The High Court also directed Chennamaneni Ramesh to pay ₹25 lakh to Aadi Srinivas for the prolonged legal battle and ₹5 lakh to the Legal Services Authority, with a deadline of one month. These directives are part of a larger penalty for misleading the authorities and contesting elections without valid Indian citizenship.

Long Legal Battle Comes to a Conclusion

Aadi Srinivas had been fighting a lengthy legal battle against Chennamaneni Ramesh, questioning the legitimacy of his Indian citizenship. The case saw multiple hearings and investigations, eventually leading to a court ruling that confirmed Ramesh retained his German nationality despite acquiring Indian documents.

Legal and Political Implications

This case could have major implications for electoral integrity and legal scrutiny over candidates’ citizenship claims. Authorities may now conduct stricter verifications to prevent similar cases in the future.