Telangana Congress Protests Over ED Chargesheet Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party in Telangana staged statewide protests on Wednesday, condemning the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for naming Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in its chargesheet in the National Herald case.

Led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, party workers marched from the MLA Quarters to BSNL Bhavan in Hyderabad, waving black flags and carrying placards. Slogans were raised against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, denouncing the ED’s move as an act of political retaliation.

“The ED chargesheet is nothing but political vendetta by the BJP-led Centre targeting our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” Goud alleged during the protest.

Similar demonstrations were held in other parts of the state, including Gadwal, as part of the Congress’ coordinated response.

The party has announced it will intensify its agitation, with plans to hold a protest outside the ED office on Thursday.