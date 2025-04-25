Telangana Congress to Hold Candle Rally in Hyderabad to Protest Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Telangana Congress has announced a candle rally today at 6 PM to express solidarity with the victims of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The rally will be led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alongside senior party leaders, to pay tribute to the 27 innocent lives lost in the tragic attack.

Rally Purpose and Route

The rally is part of a larger initiative called by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), aimed at offering prayers for the souls of the deceased and ensuring they rest in peace. Participants will gather at People’s Plaza and march towards the iconic Indira Gandhi Statue, showcasing unity and peace in the face of terrorism.

Key Participants

Senior leaders, including PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Telangana Congress ministers, MLAs, and other prominent figures attending the Bharat Summit, are expected to participate in the rally. The event reflects the collective grief of the nation following the terror attack and calls for an end to the violence that has plagued the region for decades.

As the rally takes place, the Telangana Congress aims to send a powerful message of peace and unity to the nation, reinforcing the commitment to combating terrorism and supporting the families affected by the Pahalgam tragedy.