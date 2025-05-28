Telangana Congress to Hold ‘Jai Hind’ Rally with CM Revanth Reddy and Top Leaders to Attend

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will organise a ‘Jai Hind’ rally and public meeting Tomorrow in Bachupally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, as part of a nationwide campaign initiated by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC).

The objective of the rally is to raise public awareness about what the Congress calls the BJP’s unethical political strategies, particularly in the context of the controversial “Operation Sindoor.”

Highlighting Silence on International Remarks

Congress leaders plan to use the rally as a platform to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on remarks allegedly made by former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. They argue that the Prime Minister’s lack of response undermines national dignity, while the rally aims to express solidarity with Indian soldiers who risk their lives to protect the nation.

Route and Schedule

The rally will begin at VNR Vigyan Jyoti Engineering College and proceed along Nizampet–Bachupally Road, concluding at KGR Convention Centre in Qutubullapur constituency. After the rally, a meeting will be held at the convention centre where senior Congress leaders will address the gathering.

Key Leaders to Participate

Several top Congress leaders are expected to take part, including:

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud

AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan

Ministers Sridhar Babu and Uttam Kumar Reddy

Senior party functionaries and workers from across the district are also expected to join in large numbers.

The Congress hopes to use this rally to energize its cadre, expose the BJP’s political moves, and showcase its support for the armed forces and democratic principles.