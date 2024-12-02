Telangana Constable Killed by Brother in Suspected Honour Killing Amid Property Disputes

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident near Ibrahimpatnam in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, a 28-year-old police constable, S. Nagamani, was brutally murdered by her brother in what police suspect to be a case of honour killing. The crime, which occurred on Monday morning, also appears to have been fueled by an ongoing property dispute.

Nagamani, who was married just two weeks ago to Srikant, a man from a different caste, had faced opposition from her family over the inter-caste marriage. Despite police counselling sessions aimed at resolving family tensions, her brother Parmesh reportedly continued issuing threats to the couple.

The attack unfolded while Nagamani was on a phone call with her husband, Srikant, on her way to work. According to police, Parmesh rammed her scooter with his car, causing her to fall on the road. He then attacked her with an axe, leaving her with fatal injuries. By the time her husband arrived at the scene, Nagamani had succumbed to her injuries.

Parmesh surrendered to the police shortly after committing the murder.

A Complex Case

Authorities are investigating both the honour-killing angle and a possible dispute over ancestral property. Nagamani, who was posted at Hayatnagar police station, reportedly had unresolved issues with her brother regarding their family estate.

Inspector Bollam Satyanarayana of Ibrahimpatnam police stated, “It appears to be a family-related matter. Further investigation will proceed after questioning the suspect.”

DCP Maheshwaram, speaking to The Indian Express, confirmed that Nagamani’s parents are deceased, leaving her with only her siblings. The police are verifying the legal status of her marriage as conflicting accounts emerge from different family members.

Condemnation and Investigation

The brutal killing has sparked outrage in the community, with calls for swift justice. Nagamani’s colleagues at the police force expressed shock and grief over the incident.

Further investigations are underway, with police focusing on gathering evidence to determine whether the motive was primarily honour-related or driven by the property dispute.

This tragedy sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals in inter-caste marriages and highlights the continuing problem of honour-based violence in certain parts of the country.