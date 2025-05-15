Telangana Contractor Locks Municipal Office Over Unpaid Dues

Hyderabad: In a rare protest in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district, a private contractor locked the Thorrur Municipal Office on Wednesday evening over non-payment of pending bills.

Contractor Claims ₹16.80 Lakh Unpaid for Four Years

The contractor, J. Shankar, claimed that he has been providing decoration, LED lighting, and event arrangements for municipal festivals such as Bathukamma and Dussehra for the past four years. However, he alleged that he is yet to receive ₹16.80 lakh in dues from the municipal authorities.

Multiple Requests Ignored, Says Contractor

Shankar said he had approached Municipal Commissioner Shanti Kumar several times requesting payment but received no response. Facing severe financial hardship, he resorted to locking the municipal office as a form of protest.

Commissioner Denies Awareness, Questions Validity

In response, Municipal Commissioner Shanti Kumar claimed that the contractor had not formally brought the issue to his notice and that no tender exists for the work allegedly done. He further stated that a police complaint will be lodged regarding the unauthorized locking of the office.

Police Complaint Likely

Authorities are expected to file a report against the contractor, and an investigation into the legitimacy of the claims and contracts is likely to follow.

Highlights Ongoing Contractor Payment Issues

This incident draws attention to the wider issue of delayed payments to private contractors in public sector projects across Telangana, particularly in smaller municipalities.