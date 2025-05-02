Telangana Couple Arrested for Cheating 41 Investors of ₹9 Crore Through Dairy Farm Scam

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have arrested a couple for allegedly defrauding 41 individuals across Telangana of nearly ₹9 crore by luring them into investing in a dairy farm business with promises of high monthly returns.

Economic Offences Wing Busts Fraud Scheme

The arrests were made on May 1 by officials from the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad Police. The couple, along with an accomplice, had floated a fraudulent investment scheme in June 2022, promoting it through advertisements in Telugu and English newspapers under the headline “Business Offer”.

Investors Promised ₹2–₹5 Lakh Monthly Returns

The ads claimed that the dairy farm, located in Ranga Reddy district, would generate guaranteed monthly income over a period of 16 years. Interested investors were encouraged to call a mobile number, after which they were contacted by the accused, who gave convincing presentations about the supposed profitability of their dairy business.

Police said that the couple went so far as to showcase cattle sheds, dairy cattle, and milk processing units to gain investors’ trust.

Business Shut Down, Accused Went Missing

The accused collected funds from numerous individuals but were unable to maintain the promised returns. They shut down the dairy farm in March 2025 and went into hiding, police said.

Case Registered Under BNS, Investigation Ongoing

Following multiple complaints from victims, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the EOW Police Station. The couple was apprehended on Thursday and further investigation is underway to trace the third accused and recover the cheated funds.

