Telangana Court Sentences Bihar Man to Death in ‘Honour Killing’ Case

Hyderabad: A special court in Telangana’s Nalgonda town has handed down a death sentence to a contract killer from Bihar and life imprisonment to six others in connection with the gruesome 2018 “honour killing” of Dalit youth P. Pranay.

The long-awaited verdict brings justice to a case that shocked the nation and highlighted deep-seated caste prejudices.

Death Sentence for Hired Assassin

The Special SC/ST Court in Nalgonda pronounced the death penalty for Subhash Kumar Sharma, a native of Bihar, for executing the brutal murder of 24-year-old Pranay. The killing was a calculated act orchestrated by Pranay’s upper-caste father-in-law, the late Maruthi Rao, who vehemently opposed his daughter’s inter-caste marriage.

Murder in Broad Daylight Caught on CCTV

On September 14, 2018, Pranay was hacked to death in full public view outside a private hospital in Miryalaguda. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV, causing national outrage and sparking debates on caste-based violence and honour killings in India. At the time of the murder, Pranay was with his pregnant wife, Amrutha, and his mother.

Background of the Victim and Accused

Pranay and Amrutha were childhood friends who fell in love and got married on January 30, 2018, at an Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad, against the wishes of her father. Maruthi Rao, a wealthy businessman, saw the inter-caste marriage as an insult to his family’s reputation and hatched a plot to eliminate Pranay. He allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to contract killer Subhash Sharma to carry out the murder.

Mastermind Maruthi Rao’s Suicide

Maruthi Rao, who was the prime accused in the case, was arrested and later granted bail. However, on March 7, 2020, he was found dead in a hotel room, having died by suicide. His death left several unanswered questions, but the trial continued against the other accused.

Life Imprisonment for Six Co-Accused

Along with Subhash Sharma, the court also convicted and sentenced six other accused to life imprisonment. They include:

Asghar Ali – A known offender linked to multiple crimes, including the 2003 killing of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya.

– A known offender linked to multiple crimes, including the 2003 killing of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya. Abdul Bari – Allegedly facilitated the murder logistics.

– Allegedly facilitated the murder logistics. M.A. Karim – Helped in coordinating the execution.

– Helped in coordinating the execution. Shravan Kumar – Maruthi Rao’s brother, involved in the conspiracy.

– Maruthi Rao’s brother, involved in the conspiracy. Nizam – An auto driver who aided in transportation.

– An auto driver who aided in transportation. Shiva – Maruthi Rao’s car driver who played a key role in planning.

Legal Proceedings and Justice After Six Years

The case saw prolonged legal proceedings spanning six years. Based on a complaint filed by Pranay’s father, P. Balaswamy, the police charged the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder.

On June 12, 2019, the police submitted a 1,600-page charge sheet to the trial court. While most of the accused secured bail in 2019, Subhash Sharma remained in custody. The final verdict marks a significant victory in the fight against caste-based honour killings.

Amrutha’s Fight for Justice

Amrutha, who was pregnant at the time of her husband’s murder, has been a relentless advocate for justice. In 2019, she gave birth to a baby boy and vowed never to return to her parental home. She has since dedicated herself to keeping Pranay’s memory alive and spreading awareness about the dangers of caste-based discrimination in India.