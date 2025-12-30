Telangana

Telangana Crime Report 2025: Murders, Rape and Riots Decline Sharply, Law and Order Stable

Telangana crime report 2025 shows decline in murder, rape, robbery and rioting cases. DGP says law and order remains fully under control.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 December 2025 - 18:03
Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded a clear improvement in its crime situation in 2025, with several serious offences showing a notable decline compared to the previous year. Presenting the Telangana Police annual report, Shivadhar Reddy, Director General of Police, said the overall law and order situation in the state remains firmly under control.

According to the report, overall crime fell by 2.33 percent in 2025, reflecting sustained efforts by the police to curb violence, improve public safety and strengthen law enforcement across Telangana.

Sharp Decline in Major Violent Crimes

The annual crime data shows a significant reduction in serious offences during 2025 when compared to 2024:

  • Murders declined by 8.76 percent
  • Rape cases fell by 13.45 percent
  • Robbery cases dropped sharply by 27.16 percent
  • Rioting incidents reduced by 42.59 percent, the lowest in the last five years

The DGP highlighted that even during Gram Panchayat elections, which usually involve large gatherings and heightened tensions, only 186 rioting cases were reported, marking a historic low.

Kidnapping, Cheating Cases Also Down

The report further noted improvements in other crime categories:

  • Kidnapping and abduction cases decreased by 24.92 percent
  • Cheating and fraud cases dropped by 15.54 percent
  • Theft cases declined by 9.13 percent

These figures indicate better preventive policing and faster response mechanisms across districts.

While most crime categories declined, a few areas showed an increase:

  • Burglary cases rose marginally by 0.54 percent
  • Criminal breach of trust cases increased by 23.11 percent
  • NDPS (drug-related) cases jumped by 30.36 percent

Police officials said the rise in NDPS cases reflects stronger enforcement and intensified action against drug networks, rather than increased drug consumption alone.

Road Accidents Up, But Deaths Fall

The report also reviewed road safety trends:

  • Road accidents increased by 5.68 percent
  • Road deaths dropped by 7.9 percent
  • Injuries in road accidents fell sharply by 31.8 percent

The reduction in fatalities and injuries was attributed to better emergency response, enforcement of traffic rules and improved awareness campaigns.

Telangana Leads in Missing Mobile Recovery

DGP Shivadhar Reddy said Telangana continues to lead the country in missing mobile phone recovery through the CEIR portal.
So far, over one lakh lost mobile phones have been successfully traced and returned to owners, showcasing the police department’s technological strength.

Telangana Crime Statistics: 2024 vs 2025

Crime Category2024 Cases2025 Cases% Change
Overall Crime2,34,1582,28,695−2.33%
Murder856781−8.76%
Rape2,9452,549−13.45%
Robbery703512−27.16%
Rioting324186−42.59%
Kidnapping & Abduction1,5251,145−24.92%
Theft (Total)19,48017,700−9.13%
Burglary5,7245,755+0.54%
Cheating / Fraud33,61828,394−15.54%
Criminal Breach of Trust701863+23.11%
NDPS (Drug Cases)1,9502,542+30.36%
Road Accidents23,49124,826+5.68%
Road Deaths7,0566,499−7.90%
Injuries (Road Accidents)21,66414,768−31.8%

DGP Rejects Negative Claims

The DGP dismissed claims questioning Telangana’s law and order situation, calling them misleading and incorrect. He said the consistent decline in murders, rape, robbery and rioting cases clearly shows that peace and public safety have improved across the state.

With violent crimes falling, public safety improving and technology-driven policing delivering results, Telangana’s crime situation in 2025 shows a positive trend. Police officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring justice for all citizens.

