Telangana Crime Report 2025: Murders, Rape and Riots Decline Sharply, Law and Order Stable

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded a clear improvement in its crime situation in 2025, with several serious offences showing a notable decline compared to the previous year. Presenting the Telangana Police annual report, Shivadhar Reddy, Director General of Police, said the overall law and order situation in the state remains firmly under control.

According to the report, overall crime fell by 2.33 percent in 2025, reflecting sustained efforts by the police to curb violence, improve public safety and strengthen law enforcement across Telangana.

Sharp Decline in Major Violent Crimes

The annual crime data shows a significant reduction in serious offences during 2025 when compared to 2024:

Murders declined by 8.76 percent

Rape cases fell by 13.45 percent

Robbery cases dropped sharply by 27.16 percent

Rioting incidents reduced by 42.59 percent, the lowest in the last five years

The DGP highlighted that even during Gram Panchayat elections, which usually involve large gatherings and heightened tensions, only 186 rioting cases were reported, marking a historic low.

Kidnapping, Cheating Cases Also Down

The report further noted improvements in other crime categories:

Kidnapping and abduction cases decreased by 24.92 percent

Cheating and fraud cases dropped by 15.54 percent

Theft cases declined by 9.13 percent

These figures indicate better preventive policing and faster response mechanisms across districts.

Mixed Trends in Property and Drug-Related Crimes

While most crime categories declined, a few areas showed an increase:

Burglary cases rose marginally by 0.54 percent

Criminal breach of trust cases increased by 23.11 percent

NDPS (drug-related) cases jumped by 30.36 percent

Police officials said the rise in NDPS cases reflects stronger enforcement and intensified action against drug networks, rather than increased drug consumption alone.

Road Accidents Up, But Deaths Fall

The report also reviewed road safety trends:

Road accidents increased by 5.68 percent

Road deaths dropped by 7.9 percent

Injuries in road accidents fell sharply by 31.8 percent

The reduction in fatalities and injuries was attributed to better emergency response, enforcement of traffic rules and improved awareness campaigns.

Telangana Leads in Missing Mobile Recovery

DGP Shivadhar Reddy said Telangana continues to lead the country in missing mobile phone recovery through the CEIR portal.

So far, over one lakh lost mobile phones have been successfully traced and returned to owners, showcasing the police department’s technological strength.

Telangana Crime Statistics: 2024 vs 2025

Crime Category 2024 Cases 2025 Cases % Change Overall Crime 2,34,158 2,28,695 −2.33% Murder 856 781 −8.76% Rape 2,945 2,549 −13.45% Robbery 703 512 −27.16% Rioting 324 186 −42.59% Kidnapping & Abduction 1,525 1,145 −24.92% Theft (Total) 19,480 17,700 −9.13% Burglary 5,724 5,755 +0.54% Cheating / Fraud 33,618 28,394 −15.54% Criminal Breach of Trust 701 863 +23.11% NDPS (Drug Cases) 1,950 2,542 +30.36% Road Accidents 23,491 24,826 +5.68% Road Deaths 7,056 6,499 −7.90% Injuries (Road Accidents) 21,664 14,768 −31.8%

DGP Rejects Negative Claims

The DGP dismissed claims questioning Telangana’s law and order situation, calling them misleading and incorrect. He said the consistent decline in murders, rape, robbery and rioting cases clearly shows that peace and public safety have improved across the state.

With violent crimes falling, public safety improving and technology-driven policing delivering results, Telangana’s crime situation in 2025 shows a positive trend. Police officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring justice for all citizens.

