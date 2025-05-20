Telangana CS Issues Stern Warning to IAS Officers Over Inappropriate Conduct

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao has expressed serious concern over the recent conduct of certain IAS officers and issued a strong advisory warning them against actions that are unbecoming of their service status. His statement follows a recent controversial incident involving an IAS officer’s conduct during a public event attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

IAS Officer’s Act Sparks Controversy

The immediate trigger for the Chief Secretary’s response appears to be an incident at a recent government meeting, where IAS officer Sharath was seen paying obeisance at the feet of CM Revanth Reddy. The act sparked a public and internal administrative debate, drawing criticism about the propriety and neutrality expected from All India Services officers.

Chief Secretary’s Advisory and Key Instructions

Reacting swiftly, CS Ramakrishna Rao issued a formal order on Tuesday, reminding IAS officers of Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, which mandates that officers must maintain integrity, devotion to duty, and neutrality in service.

“Inappropriate behaviour by members of the All India Services can tarnish the reputation of the institution and erode public confidence,” said the CS.

He emphasized that disciplinary action would be initiated against those who violate the code of conduct and urged all officers to maintain the dignity and impartiality that their positions demand.

Revanth Reddy’s Strong Remarks on Bureaucratic Apathy

In a related development, CM Revanth Reddy himself made sharp remarks about bureaucratic functioning. Speaking at a recent event, he criticized some IAS officers for remaining confined to air-conditioned offices instead of working in the field. He reminded them of the legacy of past officers who actively engaged with ground realities and public service.

Similar Incidents in the Past

This is not the first time such an act has drawn public attention. A similar incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh, where a senior IAS officer was photographed sitting on his knees while briefing then-CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. That incident too had gone viral and sparked a public debate on administrative decorum.

Administrative Neutrality in Question

With these developments, the focus is once again on maintaining the professionalism and constitutional responsibilities of the civil services. The Telangana CS’s advisory serves as a reminder that officers must uphold the prestige and neutrality of the services they represent.