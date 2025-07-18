Telangana: Dalit Youth Brutally Killed in Alleged Honour Killing in Jagtial District

Jagtial: In a shocking case of alleged honour killing, a 26-year-old Dalit youth named Challuri Mallesh was brutally murdered with knives by the father and uncle of a girl he was in love with. The incident took place in Kishanraopet village, Velgatoor mandal, Jagtial district.

Mallesh in Love with a Girl from BC Community

Mallesh, a resident of the same village, was reportedly in a relationship with a girl belonging to the BC community. Despite repeated warnings from the girl’s family to stay away from her, Mallesh allegedly continued to meet and pursue her.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Tensions Escalated After Girl’s Marriage Talks Began

According to police, the girl’s family had recently started looking for marriage alliances for her. On Thursday, upon learning this, Mallesh reportedly visited the girl’s house and created a scene, which further infuriated the family.

Family Traps and Attacks Mallesh Near Bridge

The girl’s relatives informed her father, who was not at home during the incident. Enraged, the father and the girl’s uncle waited for Mallesh near the Pedda Vaagu bridge. When he arrived, they attacked him with knives and later dragged him behind an old wine shop along the Kottilingala road, where he was stabbed multiple times, resulting in his death.

Also Read: US Designates the Resistance Front (TRF) as Foreign Terrorist Organization After Pahalgam Attack

Police Respond After Dial 100 Alert

After receiving an alert through Dial 100, police reached the crime scene and found Mallesh lying in a pool of blood. His body was shifted for postmortem and a case was registered under sections related to murder and caste-based violence.

Victim’s Father Demands Justice

Mallesh’s father, Rajayya, filed a formal complaint, demanding strict and swift punishment for those involved. He alleged that his son was killed solely for loving someone from a different caste and termed it a cold-blooded murder in the name of family honour.

Investigation Underway

Velgatoor police have registered a case and begun further investigation into the incident. The case has reignited concerns around caste-based violence and the rising number of honour killings in the state.